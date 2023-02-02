Detroit police seek suspect linked to non-fatal double shooting on city’s west side

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a suspect linked to a non-fatal double shooting on the city’s west side.

The incident occurred Friday (Jan. 20) at 9:30 p.m. in the area of Joy Road and Grand River, where a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were shot while driving in a black Dodge Journey by the alleged suspect who was the rear passenger inside of a silver Cadillac with blue tape on the top windshield.

The victims drove to the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct, where officers assisted them until paramedics arrived and transported them to a local hospital.

The 19-year-old victim has since been released, while the 21-year-old victim is still being treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10 Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.