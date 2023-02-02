Judge denies requests from Kwame Kilpatrick, Bobby Ferguson to end supervised release early

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and his friend and partner in crime, Bobby Ferguson, are back in the headlines Thursday. Now that they've left prison, they asked a federal judge to allow them to step away from supervised release so they can resume their lives, and the judge said no to both.

Kilpatrick served more than seven years of a 28-year prison sentence for corruption crimes before he was released from federal prison in 2021. Ferguson was granted compassionate release from prison a few months after Kilpatrick’s release due to “extraordinary and compelling reasons warranting a sentence reduction in this case.”

The two were described as a team who committed bribery, extortion and other crimes. Ferguson was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of extorting millions of dollars during his time as a contractor in Detroit.

Both men asked a federal judge to allow them to step away from supervised release so they can resume their lives. A judge denied both of their requests.

Judge Nancy Edmunds noted in her decision that Kilpatrick has paid about $5,000 to the city and still owes $192,403.61 of restitution to the IRS. She noted that Kilpatrick has a history of spending his money on a lavish lifestyle rather than paying off his obligations.

She said Kilpatrick and his wife sought to raise $800,000 to purchase a home in a gated, luxury community in Orlando, Florida. The effort was canceled, but she said it demonstrates a desire to resume his former lifestyle rather than a focus on repaying the debts he owes.

Ferguson said he followed his probation and mentored others after getting out of prison. The judge said he owes more than $2.5 million to Detroit and is currently paying $100 a month.

She said she has not identified any new or unforeseen circumstances that would warrant early termination of the supervision.