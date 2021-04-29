Bobby Ferguson, friend of Kwame Kilpatrick, granted compassionate release from prison

DETROIT, MI, - March 11: Detroit contractor Bobby Ferguson (3rd L) arrives at U.S. District Court to hear the jury's verdict in his public corruption trial March 11, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. Ferguson and former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick were convicted on federal racketeering charges. Kilpatrick's father Bernard Kilpatrick, was convicted of submitting a false tax return. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Bobby Ferguson has been granted early release from prison, according to court documents filed Thursday.

United States District Court Judge Nancy G. Edmunds filed an opinion granting Ferguson, the longtime friend of former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, a compassionate release due to “extraordinary and compelling reasons warranting a sentence reduction in this case.”

“(Ferguson) served a slightly longer term of imprisonment than a more culpable co-defendant (Kilpatrick) ... his motion comes during an unprecedented global pandemic and Defendant has an increased vulnerability to the virus,” reads the opinion in part.

Thanks to a sentence commutation from the Trump administration, Kilpatrick was released from prison in January after he served more than seven years of a 28-year prison sentence for corruption crimes. Ferguson had been convicted and sentenced alongside the former Detroit mayor in 2013.

The two were described as a team who committed bribery, extortion and other crimes. Ferguson was sentenced to 21 years in prison on convictions he extorted millions during his time as a contractor in Detroit and orchestrated it all with Kilpatrick.

At the time of Ferguson’s sentencing, Judge Edmunds said the evidence showed that Kilpatrick often went to bat for his buddy Ferguson and punished contractors who didn’t make room for Ferguson on excavation projects. Edmunds said despite the fact that Ferguson was not a public official, he was still a catalyst in the scheme and that he perpetuated an atmosphere of corruption that forced many people out of the city.