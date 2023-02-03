38-year-old Wayne County man killed in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. – A 38-year-old man from Wayne County was killed this week in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash.

Officials said Jacob Chandonnet, 38, of Rockwood, was riding snowmobiles Wednesday (Feb. 1) with his stepfather. They were riding along the Snowmobile Trail LP 9, which is north of Atlanta, Michigan.

At some point, Chandonnet lost control of his snowmobile and crashed. He was ejected from the snowmobile and into a tree, according to authorities.

His stepfather was riding behind him and didn’t witness the crash, police said. When he got to the crash scene, he called 911 and started to perform life-saving measures.

Conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources arrived and tried to save Chandonnet’s life. An ambulance couldn’t reach the crash site due to snow.

Montmorency County deputies and another local first responder helped conservation officers take Chandonnet off the trail in a DNR patrol truck while continuing to perform CPR and using a defibrillator.

Officials said Chandonnet was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

This is the ninth snowmobiling death in Michigan this winter, according to authorities. There were 13 deaths later winter and 12 deaths the year before.