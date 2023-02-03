4 people charged with armed robbery, assault with intent to murder in Warren

Four people have been charged and arraigned in connection with armed robbery, assault with the intent to murder, and weapons charges in Warren.

The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 31), but all four were charged Friday (Feb. 3) and could face potential life in prison.

Below are the details of the charges for all that were involved:

Eleze Green, 19, was charged with armed robbery (life in prison) and assault with intent to murder (life in prison).

Elijah Dove, 20, was charged with armed robbery (life in prison) and assault with intent to murder (life in prison).

Javion Adams, 19, was charged with armed robbery (life in prison), two counts of felony firearm (two-year felony), assault with intent to murder (life in prison), carry a concealed weapon (5-year felony).

Dangelo Dove, 22, was charged with armed robbery (life in prison), felony firearm (two-year felony), assault with intent to murder (life in prison), carry a concealed weapon (five-year felony).

“This situation was very dangerous and put the lives of the community in peril,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “The effects of violent crimes like this can have a lasting impact.”

Warren District Court Judge Steven Bieda set bond for all four defendants at $1 million cash. If they can bond, they will have to wear tethers and have no contact with witnesses or the victim.

The probable cause conference is scheduled for Tuesday (Feb. 14) at 8:45 a.m., and the Preliminary Exam is scheduled for Tuesday (Feb. 21) at 8:45 a.m.