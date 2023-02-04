A biting breeze as we escape the deep freeze

It’s a dangerously cold start to the weekend. This blend of cold and wind can lead to frost bite in less than an hour if you are not properly covered up. The skies did fill with some cloud cover overnight which keeps the air temps from tumbling any further. The skies are dry so there is no snow around, but always be on the lookout for ice on sidewalks as you walk, and on bridges and overpasses as you drive.

SUNRISE: 7:44 AM

The clouds from overnight and this morning will gradually fade away bringing more and more sunshine into our Saturday afternoon. Skies will go from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy and highs will land near freezing in the lower 30s this afternoon. The problem once again today is that biting breeze S 10-17 gusting 25-30mph from time to time. We will see those subzero wind chills in the morning getting no better than the teens through the afternoon even as we warm just a little bit. We should get five to 10 degrees warmer on Sunday but it’s hard to enjoy this warm up with these whipping winds all weekend.

SUNSET: 5:51 PM

Temperatures will hold steady near 30F Saturday night and Sunday morning with increasing clouds. The cloud cover will fill in quickly without much of any threat of bringing snow to Metro Detroit. It will be a mostly cloudy Sunday with highs in the upper 30s to near 40F with more chilly winds SW 10-20 gusting 30-35mph at times. It will be fine to head out to things like the Plymouth Ice Festival this weekend if you remember to layer up.

We will get back into some nice sunshine with lighter winds as we begin a new week here in Metro Detroit. We will see mostly sunny to partly sunny skies Monday with morning lows in the middle 20s and afternoon highs in the middle to upper 30s. Skies will fill back in with a new batch of clouds late in the day as a sign of some wet weather on the way.

Rain arrives Tuesday morning, although some of our computer models are starting the rain in the early afternoon. Either way, we should see some decent showers spreading over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario with temperatures in the middle to maybe upper 40s. So, our snow will melt completely on Tuesday making for an increasingly messy day on the roads. Be on the lookout!

Wednesday looks mostly dry as that rain fades in the early morning hours and we will likely see a nice and sunny afternoon. Highs will easily make it into the lower or middle 40s. There is another rain chance Thursday, but it’s no ‘sure thing’ on all of the computer models. We will keep you posted and we will spend much of next week in the 40s. Keep you and your family prepared with the 4 Warn Weather App where you will stay well ahead of any winter storms or changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!