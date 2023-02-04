Investigation underway after driver shot, killed by state trooper in Northern Michigan

BEAVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place when officers responded to a call about a car in a ditch in Crawford County.

According to the MSP Seventh District, a trooper and cadet responded to a vehicle that was in a ditch along I-75 on Feb. 3 at 9 p.m.

MSP stated that the car likely drove off the freeway’s left side and into a ditch. Troopers said that they believe the driver, David Alan Stockton of Tawas, was intoxicated while operating his vehicle.

Officials say that during the interaction between the driver, trooper and cadet, the trooper drew his service weapon, firing and fatally striking Stockton. The 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that a handgun was recovered from Stockton’s vehicle.

It is unclear what led up to the fatal shooting. Due to department protocol, the trooper was placed on administrative leave as an investigation is being conducted.

The investigation will be forwarded to a prosecutor for review once it’s completed.