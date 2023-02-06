19 years ago: Woman vanishes after calling sister to come pick her up in Detroit

DETROIT – It has been 19 years since a Metro Detroit woman called her family to come to pick her up and then disappeared.

Sarah Nicole Vitt was last seen by her boyfriend on Feb. 2, 2004, in the area of Bewick Street in Detroit. She was 21 years old at the time and would be 40 years old now.

Vitt called her sister to come to pick her up but never called back to tell her where to pick her up. According to officials, the person Vitt was staying with said she did not want contact with her family. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since that day.

Sarah Nicole Vitt; 19 years old (Center); 18 years old (Right) (NamUs)

Vitt wore glasses and contacts. She may have been wearing glasses like the ones pictured above.

Officials said she was probably missing knuckles in both pinkie fingers, making them shorter than normal.

She had her left eyebrow pierced and she wore both a barbell and a hoop. It’s unknown which she was wearing when she vanished. Her ears were also pierced.

She has a large, oval mole below her elbow on the inner part of her right arm. She has a hot pink outline of a cat face on the middle of her lower back.

Details Sarah Nicole Vitt Height 5′2′' Weight 100 lbs Hair Color Brown Hair Description Shoulder length and naturally curly Eye Color Blue

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800. The case number is 12-02110091.

