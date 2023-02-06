Operator of Culver’s restaurant in Wixom fined $13K after breaking child labor laws

WIXOM, Mich. – The operator of a Culver’s restaurant in Wixom broke child labor laws by scheduling teens to work more than laws permit.

Officials said Union Pacific Foods Inc. has to pay $13,212 in civil money penalties after investigators determined 18 teens between the ages of 14 and 15 were allowed to work longer hours than legally permitted.

“Permitting young workers to work excessive hours can jeopardize their safety, well-being and education,” explained Wage and Hour Division District Director Timolin Mitchell in Detroit. “Employers like Culver’s who hire young workers must understand and comply with federal child labor laws or face costly consequences.”

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division handled the investigation. Investigators found the employer violated provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act when they made the following scheduling decisions:

Scheduled minors to consistently work more than 3 hours on a school day

Scheduled minors to work more than 18 hours in a school week

Scheduled minors to work more than eight hours on a non-school day

Scheduled minors to work later than 7 p.m. during the school year

Scheduled minors to work later than 9 p.m. from June 1 through Labor Day

You can click here to learn more about child labor laws. The agency also offers a new timesheet app for android devices that can help you ensure hours and pay are accurate.