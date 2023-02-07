Boyfriend, girlfriend die in apparent murder-suicide at Taylor home, sources say

TAYLOR, Mich. – Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead Monday inside a home in Taylor.

Sources tell Local 4 that a boyfriend and girlfriend, both in their 20s, were found dead of an apparent murder-suicide at a home on Wick Road, near Telegraph Road. It was said that one of the individuals fatally shot the other, and then themselves -- though it was unknown who initiated the violence.

No other details have been released at this time. Taylor police are investigating the incident and are expected to share more information Tuesday.

