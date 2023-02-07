Relative could face charges after 6-year-old boy dies in Detroit house fire

Police say a relative is in custody after leaving a 6-year-old boy home alone, who died in a house fire in Detroit.

DETROIT – The relative of a 6-year-old boy is in police custody and could be facing charges after the boy died Sunday in a Detroit house fire.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, Detroit police say a 6-year-old boy was left home alone at a house on Lindsay Street on the city’s west side. A fire somehow started at the home, and ultimately killed the boy.

Neighbors had seen and smelled smoke, and called 911. One neighbor said fire crews responded almost immediately, but the fire engulfing the home when they arrived was too dangerous for any of them to get inside.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

Police reported Monday that a relative of the boy is in their custody, though they did not share the identity of the person or their relation to the child. Official charges could be brought against the relative on Tuesday.

Note: Authorities initially reported the child was 7 years old, but later said he was actually 6.