Detroit high school senior who went into cardiac arrest during basketball game has died

Local 4 news has learned that the Northwestern High School senior who went into cardiac arrest during a basketball game has died. Cartier Woods, 18, was rushed to the hospital after Tuesday (Jan. 31) night’s games against Douglass High School at Northwestern.

The family told Local 4 that he did not have a pulse after he went into cardiac arrest, but the doctors at Henry Ford Hospital were able to sedate him before putting him on life support.

His aunt Chrystal, who is the Assistant Superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District said in a statement:

“It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we share that Cartier Woods has passed.”

Chrystal decided to remove Woods from life support after his vital signs continued to be absent.

“The DPSCD community is heartbroken by this sudden and untimely loss,” Chrystal said. “We deeply thank everyone who has provided their prayers and well wishes. When the information regarding arrangements become available, it will be shared.”

The Woods’ family held a prayer vigil Friday (Feb. 3) as he was listed in critical condition before he died.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Woods’ expenses.