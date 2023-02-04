Family, friends attend prayer vigil for teen who went into cardiac arrest during basketball game in Detroit

Family and friends attended a prayer vigil Friday for the Detroit teen who went into cardiac arrest during a basketball game at Northwestern High School.

Cartier Woods, 18, a Detroit Public Schools Community District student, has been in critical condition since the game Tuesday (Jan. 31) night.

Read: “I can’t believe it’: Student sufferers cardiac arrest during basketball game in Detroit

Woods’ aunt, Dwanda Woods, said he hasn’t shown any improvement and remains in critical condition.

“I wish it would change, but nothing, no activity to the brain or anything right now,” said Dwanda Woods. “So we’re just waiting, day by day, being patient and praying.”

Friends who also attended the vigil prayed for their friend to pull through.

“We here for you Cartie,” said Iyania Curry. “We got you. We love you.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Cartier’s medical expenses.