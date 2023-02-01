Detroit high school senior goes into cardiac arrest amid basketball game, district says

DETROIT – A Northwestern High School student went into cardiac arrest while playing in a basketball game Tuesday afternoon, according to the district.

Cartier Woods, a senior at the Detroit high school, suffered a cardiac episode on Jan. 31 during a basketball game against Douglass High School, according to an email from the district. The student was “administered CPR and rushed to Henry Ford Hospital,” according to Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

Woods was reportedly placed on life support Tuesday night. Vitti wrote then that the “next 24 hours are critical for his survival.”

No other details have been provided at this time.

Superintendent Vitti said the district will keep the community updated about the student’s health.