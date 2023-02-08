Michigan man who stole cabin tried to hide it behind sheet metal on his property, police say

Jeremy Knoll is accused of stealing this cabin in Northern Michigan

COLD SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan man who stole a 12-by-28-foot cabin tried to hide it on his property by erecting sheet metal around it, police said.

The cabin was stolen between Nov. 18, 2021, and Dec. 16, 2021, along County Road 571 in Cold Springs Township. Michigan State Police troopers said they found it March 15 on the Orange Township property of Jeremy James Knoll, 43, of Kalkaska.

Officials said they found the cabin while serving a search warrant on Knoll’s property.

He had tried to hide the cabin by erecting large pieces of sheet metal around it and altering its appearance, according to authorities.

Troopers matched the serial number with that of the stolen cabin, and an arrest warrant for Knoll was authorized Dec. 27, 2022.

Knoll was arrested Jan. 1 and taken to the Kalkaska County Jail.

He was arraigned Tuesday (Feb. 7) in 87-B District Court in Kalkaska County on one count of receiving and concealing stolen property between $1,000 and $20,000.

Knoll is being held on $20,000 bond, or 10%.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 27.

At least two people linked to the cabin theft were originally identified, police said. The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are possible.

A cabin that was stolen in Northern Michigan (Michigan State Police)