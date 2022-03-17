Police recover cabin stolen in Northern Michigan; 2 suspects under investigation

A stolen cabin that was found by Michigan State Police on March 15, 2022, in Orange Township.

COLD SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – State police have recovered a cabin that was stolen from a Northern Michigan property last month.

The cabin was reported stolen Feb. 7 along County Road 571 in Cold Springs Township.

Michigan State Police troopers found the cabin Tuesday (March 15) at a residence in Orange Township, they said.

At least two suspects believed to be involved in the theft have been identified, according to authorities. Troopers continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the MSP Houghton Lake Post at 989-422-5101.