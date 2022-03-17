70º

Local News

Police recover cabin stolen in Northern Michigan; 2 suspects under investigation

Cabin found in Orange Township

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Cold Springs Township, Kalkaska County, Orange Township, Houghton Lake, Michigan, Northern Michigan, Crime, Michigan Crime, MSP, Michigan State Police, Stolen Cabin, Cabin Theft, Cabin, County Road 571
A stolen cabin that was found by Michigan State Police on March 15, 2022, in Orange Township. (Michigan State Police)

COLD SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – State police have recovered a cabin that was stolen from a Northern Michigan property last month.

The cabin was reported stolen Feb. 7 along County Road 571 in Cold Springs Township.

Michigan State Police troopers found the cabin Tuesday (March 15) at a residence in Orange Township, they said.

At least two suspects believed to be involved in the theft have been identified, according to authorities. Troopers continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the MSP Houghton Lake Post at 989-422-5101.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email