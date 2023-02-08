Who killed Athir Putres? Father of 3 shot in head at Troy gas station 9 years ago

TROY, Mich. – A father of three was shot and killed while working at a gas station in Troy nine years ago.

Athir Putres, 63, of Rochester Hills, was killed at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2014 at the Clark Gas Station at Rochester Road and E South Boulevard.

Putres was a clerk at the gas station. Police said two shots were fired inside the gas station. Putres was struck once in the head.

According to reports from 2014, witnesses helped put together a composite sketch of the suspect. The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 40 and 50. He is believed to be 5′9′' with a medium build and mustache.

The suspect was last seen in the back of the gas station at the time of the shooting. He was wearing a light gray, mid-thigh-length winter parka.

Troy police created this composite image of the suspect in 2014.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online. You can also contact the detective at 248-524-3449.

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.