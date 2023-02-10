Here’s how a Michigan teen was found safe by police after being reported missing since 2021

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office offered new details into the investigation of a missing teen found more than a year after she was reported missing.

The 14-year-old girl was found several months pregnant in a Port Huron home earlier this week by U.S. Marshals.

St. Clair County Sheriff Matt King said his office received a report of the missing teen in September 2021. He said her foster parents told investigators she had run away.

King said his office and the Port Huron Police Department immediately began working on the case.

“Over the next year (or) year and a half, we checked different residences somewhere around 40 different times,” said King. “(We) tried to make contact with family members and other people who may have been involved as far as her being missing, and we kept reaching roadblocks.”

The Sheriff’s Office was recently contacted by Michigan State Police’s Missing Children’s Clearinghouse Intelligence Operations Division.

“They said they had some information that they’d like to continue on with the investigation, we were open to work with anybody, and we said, ‘Sure, let’s work together to find this person,’” King said.

MSP got the U.S. Marshal’s Office involved, and within hours a search warrant was obtained, and the missing girl was found.

King said the investigation into who she was with and what happened during her time missing continues.

“We’re very happy that this young girl was found and reunited with her family,” King said.

However, King wishes his investigators had been more looped in when she was found, as more evidence could have been collected.