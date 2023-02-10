38º

Monroe County officials ask people to report the crimes of their exes for Valentine’s Day

Residents asked to report ex-Valentines with warrants, drugs, weapons

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office's 2023 Valentine's Day Weekend Special. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

MONROE COUNTY, Mich.Monroe County officials are asking residents to celebrate Valentine’s Day by reporting their exes for having outstanding warrants, drugs, or weapons.

Sheriff Troy Goodnough said the department’s Valentine’s Day Weekend Special was successful last year, so it’s coming back for 2023.

Anyone with information about an ex-Valentine who has outstanding warrants or drives with drugs and weapons in the vehicle is asked to call deputies at 734-243-7070.

“This Valentine’s Day Weekend Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay with luxurious accommodations, and a professional glamour shot that may be posted online for all to enjoy,” Goodnough said in a release. “This special is capped off with a very special Valentine dinner.”

Residents will be asked to provide the location of their ex, and deputies said they will take care of the investigation from there.

