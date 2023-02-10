Woman, 20, charged in deadly St. Clair County crash caused by teens who got drunk at bar, police say

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 20-year-old woman has been charged after a group of teenagers used fake IDs to get drunk at a bar and then caused a crash that killed one person in St. Clair County, officials said.

Crash details

Police said the crash happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 17 on Capac Road in Berlin Township.

A group of six teenagers had been at a nearby bar using fake identification to buy alcohol, according to authorities. Afterward, they got into two pickup trucks driven by an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old, officials said.

One of the pickup trucks tried to pass the other on Capac Road, causing them to collide, according to police. The collision forced the trucks off the roadway, where they rolled multiple times.

Three people were ejected and five were taken to McLaren Lapeer Hospital for treatment. One man later died from his injuries, authorities said.

Both of the drivers were drunk at the time of the crash, St. Clair County deputies said.

Charges

On Wednesday (Feb. 8), police received a warrant charging Maygan Pitonyak with second-degree murder, operating while intoxicated causing death, and driving with a suspended license causing death.

Pitonyak, now 20 years old, was arrested and brought to the St. Clair County Jail. She was denied bond at Thursday’s arraignment.

In the original release, authorities said the other teenage driver had also been charged in connection with the crash.