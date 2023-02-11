3-year-old girl reported missing from Detroit after father did not surrender her to CPS

Michigan State Police are looking for a 3-year-old girl and her biological father after he failed to follow a court order requiring him to surrender her to Child Protective Services (CPS).

According to Michigan State Police (MSP) Second District on Twitter, the Metro South Post is investigating a missing persons report of a 3-year-old girl named Za’Niyah Alexandria Jones of Detroit.

Officials say she was reported missing after her biological father did not follow a court order that required him to surrender her to CPS.

The 3-year-old is approximately 3′ tall and weighs about 40 pounds, according to police.

Authorities are searching for her biological father, Wardell Tyrese Jones, a 54-year-old man who is approximately 5′10″ tall and 160 pounds.

Wardell Tyrece Jones, 54, image (Michigan State Police)

According to MSP, Jones is aware of the court order.

Police do not know what they are wearing, what they are driving or their current location.

“While Za’Niyah lived in Detroit, we are not sure where the father may have gone,” Lieutenant Mike Shaw said. “As people are out and about this weekend, please keep an eye out for them and call police if you see them.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either of these two individuals is asked to call MSP Metro South Post at 734-287-5000, Trooper McAvoy at 989-390-7359 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.