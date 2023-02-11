Michigan man wearing Halloween mask arrested after trying to hire hitman

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – A Michigan man wearing a Halloween mask was arrested Wednesday morning outside his would-be victim’s home after trying to hire a hitman.

WOOD, an NBC affiliate in Grand Rapids, reported that Jonathon Allen, 31, was found outside the home in Battle Creek. Officials say they got a tip that Allen was sending messages to someone claiming that he would pay them to kill the victim.

It was reported that two detectives went to the victim’s house to discuss the messages. When police were leaving the Battle Creek home after discussing the messages they saw Allen nearby.

Officials say that Allen pulled out a Halloween mask from his backpack and put it on his head. Police reported that they found a large kitchen knife in Allen’s backpack.

Allen is currently being held in Calhoun County Jail.