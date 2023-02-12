Michigan AG Nessel warns of gambling scammers ahead of Super Bowl LVII

The Super Bowl is one of the most bet-on events in the world, second only to the world cup. This year more than 50 million Americans will bet a record amount on the Eagles-Chiefs match-up and with all that money changing hands, there are new warnings.

First Attorney General Dana Nessel warning, with a record of more than $16 billion expected to be bet this weekend nationwide, scammers are on the prowl.

“Don’t trust your money to fraudulent websites and please don’t gamble more than you can afford,” Nessel said in a video posted online.

Nessel also warned about a recent data breach for Mailchimp users that could put their information at risk on some of the biggest names in online betting including DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM.

Nessel told gamblers to check their accounts and credit scores, change passwords, set up two-step verification and get rid of old accounts. “You may not have used that old account in years but that doesn’t mean somebody else didn’t already log in,” she said.

The big game can also be a big problem for potential gambling addicts and those in recovery.

According to the Michigan Association of Problem Gambling, online betting has attracted millions of new gamblers. Many of those new gamblers are teenagers who are twice as likely to develop an addiction than adults.

All of that betting has also led to a staggering spike in calls to the state’s gambling help hotline; up 170% since 2020 just before online gambling went live in Michigan.

“We have 10 million casinos in Michigan right now, if you want to be realistic about it, between computers and cell phones,” said Michigan Association of Problem Gambling President Mike Burke. “That’s what’s causing the majority of the problems.”

Some of the biggest triggers are the constant ads on billboards, on tv and online. The offers of free bets are also seen as free money to compulsive gamblers.

“That just is an incredible offer to them,” Burke said. “The gambler believes that as long as they have a token, they have a chance of winning all their money back.”

For more information on problem gambling or to learn more about resources in Michigan, read below or visit the state’s website by clicking right here.

Resources for problem gamblers

The Michigan Problem Gambling Helpline1-800-270-7117

The Michigan Problem Gambling Helpline is a toll-free, confidential, one-on-one helpline that can give you the help and support you need to overcome a gambling addiction. Trained, experienced counselors are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Helpline is available to Michigan residents only.

Health Management Systems of America Gambling Treatment Program

The mission of the Gambling Treatment Program is to provide comprehensive treatment services to compulsive gamblers and their families.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services funds the Gambling Treatment Program. It is a statewide program for compulsive gamblers and their families. Through this program, individuals needing assistance with problem and/or compulsive gambling can receive a referral to a trained treatment provider for assessment and treatment. Treatment is available for individuals, groups and families.

The program also offers specialized training for treatment providers, and has a Speakers Bureau to aid in educating communities about problem gambling.

Gamblers Anonymous

Gamblers Anonymous is made up of men and women who have come together to overcome gambling problems. Gamblers Anonymous offers local support groups across the country, problem gambling literature and other valuable resources. Use the Gamblers Anonymous website to find a meeting in your area, or to learn more about problem gambling.

NFCC.org

NFCC.org is the website of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling. You can learn more about the organization and its credentials on the site. If gambling has made a mess of your finances, this nonprofit organization can help you get on track with counseling, planning tools, and more.

Michigan Disassociated Persons List

If you have a gambling problem, you can request that the Michigan Gaming Control Board permanently bar you from licensed Detroit casinos. Call 1-888-223-3044 for application information. Visit the website to learn more.