2 students killed in Michigan State shootings were recent Grosse Pointe North, South graduates

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Two of the students who were killed in the mass shooting at Michigan State University were recent graduates of Grosse Pointe North and Grosse Pointe South high schools, the superintendent says.

“Earlier this morning, I learned that both Grosse Pointe North and South each have a recent graduate who died from their injuries last night at MSU,” Grosse Pointe Public School System Superintendent Jon Dean said. “I can’t even process what I just wrote. How can we have our community impacted in this personal way?”

Three Michigan State students were killed and five others were injured Monday night when a 43-year-old man opened fire at both Berkey Hall and the Student Union on campus.

Arielle Anderson, a 2021 graduate of Grosse Pointe North High School, and Brian Fraser, a 2021 graduate of Grosse Pointe South High School, were identified as two of the students who were killed.

Alexandria Verner, of Clawson, was the third fatal shooting victim, according to authorities.

“It is with a great deal of sadness that I bring this news to you, and my thoughts go out to the many families that are suffering from another senseless act of violence,” Dean wrote.

Mental health resources are available Tuesday for students at both high schools. Dean said information about the mass shooting is not being shared with younger students at Grosse Pointe elementary and middle schools.

