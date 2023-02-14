‘Alex was and is incredibly loved by everyone’: Clawson superintendent shares message about MSU victim

CLAWSON, Mich. – Michigan State Police identified biology and anthropology student Alexandria Verner as one of the victims who was fatally shot at Michigan State University on Monday night.

According to an email sent out to Clawson Public School families, the superintendent Billy Shellenbarger wrote that Verner, a 2020 Clawson High School student, passed away on campus.

“Alex was and is incredibly loved by everyone. She was a tremendous student, athlete, leader and exemplified kindness every day of her life! Her parents, Ted and Nancy, and her sister Charlotte and brother TJ are equally grieving but are certainly already feeling the uplifting support of this tremendous community. She started at Baker Preschool, moved on to Schalm Elementary School and finished at Clawson Middle and High School. If you knew her, you loved her and we will remember the lasting impact she has had on all of us.” Clawson Public School's Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger, Feb. 14, 2023

There are two events on Tuesday night honoring the Michigan State student. There will be a rosary for Alex starting at 7 p.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church and can be viewed here.

You can view the vigil for Alex at Clawson High School at 7:30 p.m. here.

Alexandria Verner (Clawson High School)

The superintendent shared a resource with the Clawson community in the email addressing the passing of Verner with tips for parents and teachers during this tragic time.

You can view the tips from the National Association of School Psychologists below:

The suspected shooter, identified as Anthony McRae, a 43-year-old man with no ties to the university, was located by police in Lansing on Monday night. He reportedly shot and killed himself at that scene.

