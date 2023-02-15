Clawson vigil honors multi-sport athlete killed in Michigan State University shooting

CLAWSON, Mich. – Alexandria Verner left a memorable mark on the small city of Clawson, and its memorial of her left an equally memorable mark.

Thousands of residents, a sizable amount of the city’s population of 11,000, showed up at the high school football stadium to pay their respects.

“Here’s to you, No. 24,” said a man.

Verner wore No. 24 on the basketball court, so they counted down a 24-second moment of silence.

The massive crowd lit candles and stood silent, stunned for having to be there. Yet stood rock solid, resolute in paying their respects to the all-state softball player, league MVP in basketball and volleyball, and national honor society member.

Verner’s former high school teammates Greta Forbare and Deborah Hotupan would only speak with Local 4 if we showed pictures of Verner and not them.

Rod Meloni: “What is Clawson and MSU missing tonight?”

Forbare: “They’re missing a gem, a one-of-a-kind person. Someone that I always looked up to and I will always look up to. She was my role model for a long time and still is.”

Hotupan: “She was someone who lit up every room. You would know of her presence as soon as you walked in because she just filled the room with positivity and kindness. Every sport, every club, every activity that she did, she led with the most positive and genuine aspects of her character.”

Kelly Horne coached Verner in basketball.

“Alex was the epitome of a high school student-athlete,” said Horne. “She was the best we have. She is clearly going to be missed. A piece of our community is gone with Al.”

The vigil was impressive, but respect for Verner and her family proved great. The pain was so palpable when the countdown finished. Everyone just stood there. Candles were flickering, hugs all around, and tears dabbed away as if to say 24 seconds weren’t nearly enough.

The crowd stayed in place for 15 minutes before thinning ever so slowly.

“It just tells you what kind of community we have here in Clawson,” Horne said. “We’re tight-knit, we care about each other, and everybody’s here just to support the Verner family.”

Verner’s teammate Deborah Hatupan added it was amazing how quickly the community came together to show its support to the Verner family.

The crowd ever so respectfully quietly came and went from the stadium Tuesday (Feb. 14) night in the most impressive fashion.