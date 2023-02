PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Fire crews are responding to a fire at Karl’s Cabin and Banquets in Plymouth.

The fire occurred Wednesday (Feb. 15) as smoke and flames were coming from the restaurant on Gotfredson Road.

Local 4 has learned that there were no injuries.

There is no word yet on the cause of or the extent of the damage to the building.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.