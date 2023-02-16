40º

‘How many more?’: Whitmer speaks at Michigan State vigil in honor of those killed during mass shooting

Hundreds gathered at “The Rock” on Wednesday

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The East Lasing community is mourning after three Michigan State University students were killed on Monday.

Michigan’s governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke at the Michigan State vigil on Wednesday, honoring and remembering the three Spartans who lost their lives due to gun violence.

Students Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner were killed when a gunman opened fire in two different buildings on Michigan State’s campus. Five other Michigan State students were critically injured.

Hundreds from all over the state gathered around Michigan State University’s “Rock” on campus on Wednesday night after marching from Michigan’s Capitol. You can watch Whitmer’s speech in the video player above.

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

