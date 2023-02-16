Man shot in chest, killed inside his Pontiac apartment, officials say

PONTIAC, Mich. – A man was shot in the chest and killed overnight inside his Pontiac apartment, officials said.

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 15) at the North Hill Farms apartment complex on Fireside Lane in Pontiac.

Oakland County deputies said they found Donald James Whitfield, 41, lying unconscious on the floor of his apartment. He had a gunshot wound to his chest, according to authorities.

Officials performed life-saving measures, but Whitfield died from his injuries at the scene.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for Whitfield’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers will remain anonymous.