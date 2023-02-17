24º

Inkster non-profit upcycles automotive leather, helps women in need

Turning car seat headrests into purses and more

Paula Tutman, Reporter

INKSTER, Mich. – Full disclosure -- I love Zaman International. This non-profit has created a city of hope inside its simple warehouse in Inkster. 

Every time I visit, there’s a new classroom, business or endeavor that is training women how to get into the workforce and lifting them out of poverty or potential poverty.

When my colleague, Christy McDonald mentioned this new purse venture, I had to take a look.

