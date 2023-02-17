Man accused in hit-and-run crash after stealing $200 from White Castle in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Mich. – A man is accused of fleeing the scene of a crash moments after he stole $200 from a White Castle restaurant in Ferndale, police said.

Officers were called at 1:31 p.m. Feb. 7 to the White Castle at 21400 Woodward Avenue in Ferndale. Workers said a man, later identified as Ricky Crowder, had walked up to the cashier claiming to have a weapon and demanding money.

About $200 was stolen. No weapon was seen, according to authorities.

Crowder, 64, of Detroit, was involved in a crash at 8 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue as he fled the area, police said. He is accused of leaving the scene of the crash.

Nobody was injured during the robbery or the crash, officials said.

Investigators determined a partial license plate number for Crowder’s silver SUV, and the case was presented to Oakland County prosecutors. An arrest warrant was authorized, and police took Crowder into custody without incident on Wednesday (Feb. 15).

He was arraigned Thursday at 43rd District Court on an armed robbery charge.

Crowder is being held on $250,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to return to court at 1 p.m. Feb. 23.