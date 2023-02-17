Serial killer victim still unidentified 31 years after body found in abandoned Monterey Motel

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A woman still has not been identified more than 30 years after she was murdered by a convicted serial killer.

On Feb. 17, 1992, a man looking for plumbing parts found the woman’s body in the bathroom of the abandoned Monterey Motel in Highland Park.

She was nude, except for socks, and had been bound and strangled. The man alerted police and they discovered the bodies of two other women in different bathrooms in the motel.

Police determined all three women were murdered by serial killer Benjamin Atkins. When police interviewed him he confessed to raping and strangling 11 women, according to reports. Atkins was convicted of 11 killings and sentenced to life in prison. He died in 1997.

The woman found in the Monterey Motel is the only one of Atkins’ victims yet to be identified.

The unidentified woman is believed to have been between 20 to 30 years old. She was 5′9′' tall and weighed 125 pounds. She had black hair that was 1.5 inches long. She was wearing yellow metal earrings, one in each ear. She had a white, metal ring on the ring finger of each hand.

Anyone with information should contact the Highland Park Police Department at 313-252-0050. The agency case number is 1191-92.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.