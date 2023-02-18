24º

New options for Michigan State University students ahead of return back to campus

Classes will resume Monday

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Michigan State University, East Lansing, MSU Campus Shooting 2023
Michigan State University students will be given a credit/no credit option for the spring semester. The university announced Friday (Feb. 17) afternoon, saying they will be able to opt out of getting a grade for their classes this semester. Students have the entire semester to make that decision.

The university announced Friday (Feb. 17) afternoon, saying they will be able to opt out of getting a grade for their classes this semester. Students have the entire semester to make that decision.

Classes will resume Monday (Feb. 20), one week after the deadly shooting.

Thousands of students who said Monday was too soon have signed a petition pushing for the university to offer a virtual or hybrid learning option.

Read: More than 18K students sign petition pushing for MSU to offer virtual, hybrid learning option

Faculty have been encouraged to give students the time and space in class to discuss and process what happened. Professors have also been asked to try and adjust syllabus expectations as needed to avoid trying to catch up on time lost.

MSU student Brennan Haugen said Friday that some professors had canceled classes for the next week, adding to the uncertainty heading into the weekend.

“I don’t really know what to expect,” said Haugen. “I want to see my classmates again, but also, I want to make sure the Spartan community re-heals.”

Haugen and his student organization All Together are doing their part to help those remaining on campus, delivering free meals to their doorstep.

“People aren’t eating, people are barely getting sleep because of this, so we figured why not put a meal in front of them,” Haugen said. “If they’re not going to be willing to walk to the dining hall right now because it’s very difficult for some people.”

verified GoFundMe campaign has been created for the All Together organization, as they plan to roll out a new project supporting Spartans next week.

