Barricaded gunman situation occurring in Grosse Pointe Shores

Man is alone in the home

Tim Pamplin

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. – A barricaded gunman situation is taking place in Grosse Pointe Shores.

The incident occurred Monday (Feb. 20) on Briarcliff Place near Lakeshore Road.

The barricaded situation went on for hours as a SWAT vehicle placed on the home’s front lawn made announcements through a loudspeaker for the man to come out of the house.

There is no idea how the situation began, but officials were at the scene with the man’s family as they continued to try to get the man out of the house safely.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.

