Owner of Canton Township automotive business dies when car emits carbon monoxide inside building

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The owner of an automotive business in Canton Township died early in the morning when a vehicle emitted carbon monoxide inside the building.

Officers were called before 7 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 21) to the business, which is in the 7200 block of North Haggerty Road. An employee had found the 60-year-old owner unresponsive and called 911.

Police and firefighters provided emergency aid to the man, but they could not revive him.

Firefighters were called back to the scene after the employee reported not feeling well. They realized the building had an “extremely high content” of carbon monoxide.

The employee and three police officers were taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated for exposure to the gas, officials said. Four firefighters were evaluated for exposure and released.

DTE Energy crews and fire officials believe the carbon monoxide came from a vehicle inside the building.

Police launched a death investigation that will remain open until the owner’s cause of death is determined by the medical examiner, they said.