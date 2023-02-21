Van Buren Township train derailment: What we know and don’t know

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A train operated by Norfolk Southern derailed in Van Buren Township last week.

With the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, residents around Van Buren Township and surrounding communities are concerned about the possible impact of the derailment closer to home. There’s some misinformation floating around social media, so we figured we’d lay out the confirmed details -- and the loose ends -- to help you sort through it all.

Here’s what we know about the Van Burn Township train derailment:

When and where did the train derail?

The first reports of the derailment came before 8:45 a.m. Thursday from the train tracks in the area of Huron River Drive between Martinsville and Haggerty roads. Aerial video showed several train cars off the tracks.

Train that derailed in Van Buren Township was carrying hazardous material; no hazmat leak reported

How many cars were involved?

About 30 rail cars were impacted by the derailment, according to Van Buren Township officials.

Did any toxic or hazardous chemicals spill as a result of the derailment?

One railcar contained liquid chlorine; however, it was far away from the overturned section and was among the first cars removed from the area, according to Van Buren Township officials. There was no evidence of exposed hazardous materials. There were no reported injuries.

Additionally, the EPA air monitoring confirmed normal air quality, and Norfolk Southern confirmed that no cars carrying hazardous materials were involved.

What we don’t know yet about the Van Buren Township train derailment:

We don’t know the official cause of the train derailment -- the investigation is “active and ongoing” and officials say the update will be made public as soon as possible.

We don’t know what was in every car that was involved in the derailment -- but Norfolk Southern typically transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials.

Norfolk Southern has been the subject of public outrage after a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio -- about 250 miles from Detroit -- caused a spill of toxic chemicals, sparking a fire that sent a huge plume of smoke over the community.

