Driver struck by road sign that was hit by other car, flew through his windshield in Oakland County

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A driver was struck by a flying road sign that was hit by another car and smashed through his windshield in Oakland County, police said.

The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday on Lapeer Road, near Waldon Road, in Orion Township.

A driver was heading north on Lapeer Road and veered into the median, striking a road sign, according to authorities. The sign became dislodged and went airborne, Oakland County deputies said.

At the same time, a 31-year-old Lake Orion man was heading south on Lapeer Road in a 2013 Volkswagen Passat. The road sign went into oncoming traffic and smashed through the windshield of the Passat, striking the driver, officials said.

The Passat veered off the road and came to rest against a tree near Waldon Road.

Police said the Lake Orion man was taken to a nearby hospital by Orion Township Fire Department paramedics. He is listed in serious condition, but he’s stable.

He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

Oakland County deputies are asking the public for information about the car that originally struck the road sign. They are hoping to identify the driver.

No details about the vehicle or the driver have been revealed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.

Police continue to investigate.