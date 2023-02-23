Oakland County investigators search for driver who struck road sign that flew into other car

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Investigators believe they have identified the type of vehicle that struck a road sign, sending it flying into the air before it smashed into another driver’s windshield.

The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday on Lapeer Road, near Waldon Road, in Orion Township.

A driver heading north on Lapeer Road veered into the median, struck a road sign and sent it flying into the air. After the road sign went airborne, it smashed through the windshield of a 2013 Volkswagen Passat.

Investigators now believe the driver that struck the sign was in a silver or gray 2013-2015 Kia Optima.

The driver of the Passat, a 31-year-old man from Lake Orion, veered off the road and stopped against a tree near Waldon Road. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in serious, but stable condition.

Police believe the Optima has damage to its front end and possibly a crease in the hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.

