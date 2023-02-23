42º

Oakland County investigators search for driver who struck road sign that flew into other car

Lake Orion man in serious condition after crash

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Photo of a 2013-2015 Kia Optima. Image provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Investigators believe they have identified the type of vehicle that struck a road sign, sending it flying into the air before it smashed into another driver’s windshield.

The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday on Lapeer Road, near Waldon Road, in Orion Township.

A driver heading north on Lapeer Road veered into the median, struck a road sign and sent it flying into the air. After the road sign went airborne, it smashed through the windshield of a 2013 Volkswagen Passat.

Investigators now believe the driver that struck the sign was in a silver or gray 2013-2015 Kia Optima.

The driver of the Passat, a 31-year-old man from Lake Orion, veered off the road and stopped against a tree near Waldon Road. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in serious, but stable condition.

Police believe the Optima has damage to its front end and possibly a crease in the hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.

