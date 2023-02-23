Man found dead in abandoned Detroit apartment building still unidentified 23 years later

DETROIT – A man found dead in an abandoned skyrise building in Detroit 23 years ago still has not been identified.

The man was found on Feb. 22, 2000, on a couch in a skyrise apartment building that had no heat and had been boarded up since 1999.

Police believe the man was between 40 and 60 years old. He stood 5′8′' tall and weighed 134 pounds. His hair was gray and he has a white/gray beard.

He was wearing a black winter coat, black pants, a tan jacket, a red sweater with a tan sweater underneath and black shoes. A Michigan State Police forensic composite artist drew a sketch of him.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-1800. The case number is 00-UM46.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.