Man gets 46-60 years for killing Detroit officer, 2nd man

Jujuan Parks is charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a Detroit police officer on Nov. 20, 2019.

DETROIT – A man who killed a Detroit police officer and another man over four days was sentenced Wednesday to 46-60 years in prison.

JuJuan Parks, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the unrelated 2019 deaths of Officer Rasheen McClain and Nathaniel Loyd. Charges in connection with the death of a second man were dismissed under a plea agreement.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Penney read a letter written by McClain’s widow, Heidi McClain, who was present during the sentencing but did not speak. She said Parks had given her a “lifetime sentence of pain and grief.”

“I will never understand or accept how a person can be so evil with so much hate in their heart that they can take a person’s life,” Heidi McClain wrote.

Evan Callahan, Parks’ attorney, said he believes his client is “extremely remorseful” for his actions. Callahan said Parks seeks forgiveness from the families of the three men he killed.

Parks declined to speak during the hearing.

McClain was shot in the neck Nov. 20, 2019, and later died at a hospital. His partner, Officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse, was shot in the leg as he, McClain and two other officers descended basement stairs to look for Parks.