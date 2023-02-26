Detroit police want help finding man suspected of shooting at officers Saturday night

DETROIT – Detroit police have identified a man they said opened fire on officers Saturday night.

Police said Tyler James Hood shot at officers at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Puritan Avenue and Beaverland Street on the city’s west side. Police said no officers were struck in the shooting and they did not return fire.

Officers said the incident happened when they saw Hood get into a vehicle with a weapon, the vehicle had been under investigation. Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, which is when they said Hood shot at them.

There was a short pursuit that ended at Bramell and Lyndon Street. Hood fled that area on foot. He is considered to still be armed.

Police said there was a woman in the vehicle with Hood who was able to provide them with more information.

Anyone with information should call 911 or 313-596-5640. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

