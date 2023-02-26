Detroit police searching for armed suspect after shots fired at officers

Detroit Police are searching for a man who reportedly fired shots at officers Saturday evening.

Commander Arnold Williams said no officers were hit and police did not return fire.

It all started on Saturday at approximately 8:30 p.m. on the city’s west side when officers saw a man get into a vehicle with a weapon. Officials say the vehicle had been under investigation.

Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, which is when police say the suspect fired shots at officers.

There was a short pursuit that ended at Bramell and Lyndon Street, where the suspect took off on foot.

“He’s at large, we are looking for him,” Arnold said. “We are considering him to still be armed, we have not recovered a weapon at this time.”

Officers called in Michigan State Police to assist in the search, including the use of MSP’s helicopter.

The suspect is described as a man who is approximately 5′9″ and 180 pounds.

Police say a woman who was in the vehicle with the suspect provided officers with more information about the man’s identity. Police are not releasing that information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as we receive more information.