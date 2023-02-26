Detroit’s annual Autorama at Huntington Place attracts car enthusiasts from all over

DETROIT – Thousands of car enthusiasts from all over the world gathered for the second day of Autorama at Hunnington Place on Saturday, showcasing their custom car work or just admiring the creativity on display.

The event has become a tradition for families and car enthusiasts alike, with legendary TV and movie cars, including the original Batmobile, also on display.

Autorama started 70 years ago with only 25 cars and has now grown to fill Hunnington Place with around 800 custom cars. The memories made at the event are passed down from generation to generation.

“It’s honest to God Detroit, this is it. If you are part of automobiles in any way, this is where you want to be,” said Paul Tregembo Jr., an instructor at Drive One Detroit who has been attending Autorama since he was a child.

Tregembo and his father run Drive One Detroit in Roseville, where they teach high school students how to build cars and then display them at Autorama.

They have bumped into former students at the event who have started their own businesses in restoration and customization, with some even displaying their own vehicles at the show. “The one that was here yesterday, she had to show her son that she was in a picture with a car and the little guy was so excited that mom was in this picture from high school,” Tregembo said.

Autorama organizer Michael Kohler says that the event is about family and the personal touch that everyone gets to be a part of. “Every year is different, every year gets better, and the people who participate, the people that are building cars, there’s more stuff that’s out there that makes the car better, newer ideas,” Kohler said.

The custom cars at Autorama are what Kohler likes to call “automotive art” and are the result of the family bond that exists within the car community.

Autorama at Hunnington Place will continue through Sunday. For more information or to buy tickets, visit the Autorama website by clicking here.