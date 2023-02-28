$35 credit offered to customers without power for more than 96 hours in Metro Detroit

It has been night five in the dark Monday as more than 48,000 DTE customers still remain without power, and although that number continues to fall, the patience is wearing thin for many.

It’s simply because these mass power outages, which last for days, are not uncommon. The ice is to blame now. In 2021 it was the wind, same in 2019 and 2017. Patience has run out both by customers and elected leaders.

DTE is defending its performance since last Wednesday’s (Feb. 22) ice storm.

“We’re dealing with a significant ice storm, the largest ice storm in our company’s history,” said DTE’s Ryan Stowe.

Both customers’ and elected leaders’ critiques of the utility’s performance have not been kind. Local 4 has traveled through multiple Metro Detroit communities since last week, and it ranges from frustration to outright rage.

“They should be ashamed of themselves,” said Pam Foster, whose house was without power for nearly 72 hours.

Attorney General Dana Nessel called on DTE to automatically credit customers instead of making customers request a credit. Monday afternoon DTE said it would automatically credit $35 to customers whose power was out for more than 96 hours.

Nessel and members of Michigan’s congressional delegation and legislature have been vocal that this performance and that of prior storms in 2021, 2019, and 2017 have been poor.

“It’s time they finally address the issue and invest in a serious way to upgrade the grid, bury the lines and ensure they are being transparent with customers,” said State Rep. Abraham Aiyash D-Hamtramck.

The Michigan Public Service Commission has an audit underway into DTE’s infrastructure. There will likely be hearings in the legislature on DTE’s performance.

The utility says it invested $1 billion into infrastructure, leading to 21% fewer power interruptions in 2022. Still, third parties rate DTE’s reliability as poor.

The utility added $388 million in a rate increase last year but got significantly less, $30 million. DTE is back in front of the MPSC this year, asking for $622 million.