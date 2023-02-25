Crews work around the clock to restore power to more than 300K DTE customers in Metro Detroit

Heading into day three without power DTE has made substantial progress, as we’re down to 362,235 without power.

But for those still in the dark, frustration which was already high, is now bubbling over.

“DTE needs to understand not everybody is going to leave their houses,” said Pam Foster. “I have little dogs. I’m not leaving them here alone to freeze.”

Foster and the rest of her neighbors on Powers Street in Dearborn Heights have a symphony of generators going to keep some warmth in their homes and hopefully keep their pipes from bursting.

Their latest estimate doesn’t have power being restored until Monday (Feb. 27). It’s not acceptable to them.

“They should be ashamed of themselves,” Foster said. “I don’t really know what you’re doing, but if you don’t have enough people, then go to another state or something because in Michigan, we need power.”