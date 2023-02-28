Huron Township police arrest 2 junior high students for threats on consecutive days

NEW BOSTON, Mich. – Two junior high students, ages 13 and 14, were arrested by Huron Township police on back-to-back days after they made threats to blow up another child’s home and go to school for a “man hunt,” officials said.

Student’s home threatened

Huron Township officials received a call around 7 p.m. Monday (Feb. 27) about a threat linked to Renton Junior High School.

Police said a 14-year-old boy posted on social media that he was going to blow up another student’s home and then go to school and “shoot.”

The school resource officer investigated the case and accompanied a detective to the 14-year-old’s home around 9 p.m. Monday. The student’s parents cooperated with the investigation, and authorities determined he didn’t have access to weapons at the home.

Officials said the boy was taken to the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center while prosecutors review possible charges.

“Our top priority was to quickly identify and locate the suspect who made this threat,” Huron Township Director of Public Safety Everette Robbins said. “Our investigators worked into the early morning hours to make sure the students were able to safely attend school today. The investigation ultimately revealed that the student did not have immediate access to a weapon, at least within his home. However, we will always overreact rather than under-react when it comes to the well-being and security of our kids.”

Threat made by student on school bus

Police received another report of a threat around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The parent of a Renton Junior High School student told police that another student had posted on social media overnight that he was going to school for a “man hunt.”

At the time police learned about the threat, the 13-year-old boy who had posted it was on a Huron School District bus heading to the junior high, according to authorities.

“This was a situation where we had a student potentially with a weapon on one of our in-transit school busses,” Robbins said. “Fortunately, with the immediate assistance of school administration, we were able to quickly locate the student and take him into custody. Our hope was to take him into custody with as minimal of a disruption as possible for the other students.”

Officers went to the school and took the student into custody when the bus arrived.

The threat is still under investigation, and the student was taken to the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center, pending charges.

“It appears that the student posted this because they thought it was funny,” Robbins said. “There is absolutely nothing funny about this, and they will have some time to think about the humor of it sitting inside the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center tonight.

“As always, I urge parents to once again have this talk with their students. It is not fair to the kids who want to get an education to have these continual disruptions. They deserve the feeling of safety and security when they arrive at school, and we will do whatever it takes to make that a reality for them.”