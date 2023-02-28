Ice skating at Campus Martius in Detroit to wrap up for season after this week

DETROIT – Ice skating at Downtown Detroit’s Campus Martius Park will wrap up for the season by the end of the week.

The Rink at Campus Martius Park will close for the season after Sunday, March 5: the last day to ice skate. The skating rink will be open each day this week leading up to its final day.

In an effort to show support for Michigan State University students following the mass shooting, all current students with a valid student ID can skate for free this week.

Here’s when the rink will be open the rest of the week:

Tuesday, Feb. 28 : 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1 : 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Thursday, March 2 : 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday, March 3 : 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 : 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday, March 5: Noon-8 p.m.

Tickets cost $12 for adults, $9 for children 12 years and under and for seniors 59 years and older, and $8 for active military members and first responders. It costs $6 to rent skates.

Each year, The Rink is set up at the park in the heart of Downtown Detroit to kick off the holiday season. Officials say nearly 100,000 people skated there during the 2021 season.

Campus Martius was named the best public square in the U.S. by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award Contest. The Detroit Riverfront was also named the best riverwalk (again) for 2023.

