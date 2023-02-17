24º

Detroit Riverfront named best riverwalk (again), Campus Martius named best public square

Detroit wins 2 awards in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award Contest

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Detroit Riverfront. (Sara (Lovio George))

DETROIT – It should come as no surprise that the Detroit Riverfront has once again been named the best riverwalk in America.

That’s not the only award Detroit won in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award Contest. Campus Martius was named the best public square this year.

In both contests, a panel of experts provided nominations, and then USA Today readers voted for their favorites. Detroit won No. 1 out of 10 locations in both categories.

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy has more information about things to do at the riverfront on its website.

The winners of Best Riverwalk 2023 are as follows:

  1. Detroit RiverWalk
  2. Tampa Riverwalk - Tampa Bay, Florida
  3. Waterfront Park - Louisville, Kentucky
  4. Smale Riverfront Park - Cincinnati, Ohio
  5. Mississippi Riverwalk - Dubuque, Iowa
  6. San Antonio River Walk - San Antonio, Texas
  7. Wilmington Riverwalk - Wilmington, North Carolina
  8. Charles River Esplanade - Boston, Massachusetts
  9. Milwaukee RiverWalk - Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  10. Canal Walk - Indianapolis, Indiana

The winners of Best Public Square 2023 are as follows:

  1. Campus Martius - Detroit, Michigan
  2. Centerway Square - Corning, New York
  3. Church Street Marketplace - Burlington, Vermont
  4. Decatur Square - Decatur, Georgia
  5. Mission Plaza - San Luis Obispo, California
  6. Santa Fe Plaza - Santa Fe, New Mexico
  7. Fountain Square - Cincinnati, Ohio
  8. Mallory Square - Key West, Florida
  9. Jackson Square - New Orleans, Louisiana
  10. Wright Square - Savannah, Georgia

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit.

