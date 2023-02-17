Detroit Riverfront named best riverwalk (again), Campus Martius named best public square

DETROIT – It should come as no surprise that the Detroit Riverfront has once again been named the best riverwalk in America.

That’s not the only award Detroit won in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award Contest. Campus Martius was named the best public square this year.

In both contests, a panel of experts provided nominations, and then USA Today readers voted for their favorites. Detroit won No. 1 out of 10 locations in both categories.

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy has more information about things to do at the riverfront on its website.

The winners of Best Riverwalk 2023 are as follows:

Detroit RiverWalk Tampa Riverwalk - Tampa Bay, Florida Waterfront Park - Louisville, Kentucky Smale Riverfront Park - Cincinnati, Ohio Mississippi Riverwalk - Dubuque, Iowa San Antonio River Walk - San Antonio, Texas Wilmington Riverwalk - Wilmington, North Carolina Charles River Esplanade - Boston, Massachusetts Milwaukee RiverWalk - Milwaukee, Wisconsin Canal Walk - Indianapolis, Indiana

The winners of Best Public Square 2023 are as follows: