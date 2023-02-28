Man suspected of shooting at officers Saturday night has been arrested in Novi

Officials say the man who was suspected of shooting at Detroit police officers Saturday night has been arrested. The incident occurred Monday (Feb. 27) night in Novi.

The incident occurred Monday (Feb. 27) night in Novi.

Police said Tyler James Hood shot at officers at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Puritan Avenue and Beaverland Street on the city’s west side. Police said no officers were struck in the shooting, and they did not return fire.

Officers said they saw Hood get into a vehicle with a weapon, and the vehicle had been under investigation.

Police said they tried to initiate a traffic stop when they said Hood shot at them.

A short pursuit ensued but ended at Bramell and Lyndon Street, where Hood fled on foot.

There was a woman in the vehicle with Hood, who provided his identification.

