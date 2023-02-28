Michigan State University lifts COVID-19 vaccination requirement for students, staff and faculty

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 vaccination is no longer required for students, staff and faculty.

According to an announcement by University Physician Michael Brown, M.D., the lift of the vaccination requirement is effective immediately.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago, public health and safety colleagues at Michigan State University and I have continued to assess the situation, partner with local and state public health agencies and respond with measures that keep Spartans healthy and safe,” said Brown. “From the very beginning, we have prioritized the well-being of our community, and we appreciate every member of our community who did their part.”

The university implemented a COVID-19 vaccination requirement summer of 2021. This requirement was for students, staff and faculty. The university dropped masking requirements for students in April 2022.

“As the pandemic continues to shift from an acute public health crisis to a personal health responsibility, MSU no longer will require the COVID-19 vaccination for students, staff and faculty, effective today,” stated Brown. “There still may be limited situations in which professional students and employees must be vaccinated due to the requirements of the hospitals and health care facilities where they work and study.”

It is self-reported that 94.25% of students have received a COVID-19 vaccination, and 90.95% are boosted. If you are looking for a COVID-19 testing site, click here.

The Big Ten school encourages all members of the Michigan State community to stay up to date with their vaccinations. Those in need of a vaccine and booster can receive one from the MSU Health Care Pharmacy. Click here to schedule an appointment.

Possible COVID-19 symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

COVID-19 prevention:

Avoid close contact with people, especially those who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, blowing your nose, coughing, and before eating. (If soap and water is not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.)

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects such as door knobs.

Stay home if you are sick

